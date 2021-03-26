The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is now hiring student assistants for the summer and fall semesters. Applicants must be work study eligible. Duties include greeting staff, students and visitors at the front desk. Assist with phone calls, daily mail, and general office duties. Contact Dede Brocklehurst at dede.brocklehurst@ttu.edu or 806-834-4751 for more information. Review of applications begins immediately. Multiple positions available.