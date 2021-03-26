TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Work Study Positions Available at the Burkhart Center
The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is now hiring student assistants for the summer and fall semesters. Applicants must be work study eligible.  Duties include greeting staff, students and visitors at the front desk. Assist with phone calls, daily mail, and general office duties. Contact Dede Brocklehurst at dede.brocklehurst@ttu.edu or 806-834-4751 for more information. Review of applications begins immediately. Multiple positions available.
Posted:
3/26/2021

Originator:
Susan Voland

Email:
susan.voland@ttu.edu

Department:
Burkhart Center


Categories