The following is a list of Distinguished Staff Awards categories:

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community. Award recipients will receive $250.

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate. Award recipients will receive $300.00

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example. Award recipients will receive $500.

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale. Award recipients will receive $2,500, divided equally.

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities. Award recipients will receive $1,000.

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence. Award recipients will receive $1,500.

To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/dsa/index.php?

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 9th at 5:00 PM.

Please contact Talent Development (806-742-0530) or e-mail awards.recognition@ttu.edu with any questions.