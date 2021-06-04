The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These 2-hr courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses this week, except for 3D Printing, will be held via Zoom. 3D Printing will be offered in the ATLC, located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.

ShortCourses offered this week:

Illustrator —4/6/2021 @ 10:00AM

Teams —4/6/2021 @ 2:00PM

Adobe Acrobat/Sign —4/7/2021 @ 10:00AM

3D Printing (Held in the ATLC) —4/7/2021 @ 4:00PM

Outlook—4/8/2021 @ 2:00PM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.