37th Annual Women's & Gender Studies Virtual Conference

37th Annual Conference - Keynote: "Learning from Plants: Possibilities for Feminist Technoscience and Law" by Dr. Laura Foster

 

Dr. Foster examines how a patented plant found in Southern Africa historically circulates and changes meaning through colonial botanical sciences, patent law rules, ethno-pharmaceutical research, contractual benefit sharing, and sustainable fair trade practices. This research produces ethnographic understandings of how the plant and Indigenous peoples’ knowledge and identity are co-produced through narratives of indigeneity, race, and gender, while novel modes of unequal citizenship are emerging within post-colonial, post-apartheid South Africa. This research was supported by a National Science Foundation Doctoral Dissertation Grant.

 

April 23, 2021 | 12:00 p.m.  Registration Link
3/29/2021

Aimee Cameron

Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu

Women and Gender Studies

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 4/23/2021

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqcOGrrTMrGtWcAOGJUy6ZeQp-JVtSrGZi

