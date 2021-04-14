Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Raider Floral & Events team has the perfect gift to honor that special woman in your life.
Raider Floral & Events will have a special Mother's Day Spring mix and perennials potted in a 10" garden dish for $25.00 plus tax.
To order, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php
Orders can also be made by calling 742-4OPS (4677).
Check or Money Order made payable to Texas Tech University.
If paid by Money Oder, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax.
Send payment to Grounds Box 43144.
No maintenance included.
No exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!
Last Day to Order: May 3, 2021
Orders must be paid by: May 5, 2021
Delivery Dates: May 6 & 7, 2021