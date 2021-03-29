Why do you need to learn Chinese language?

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case.

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese Language is a proficiency-oriented course and is designed for the students who are interested in learning Chinese Mandarin. You will mainly focus on using Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile you will learn to recognize simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3000 years ago. In-class activities include the role-play, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as family value, festival, food, etc.

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese (5 hours), 10:00 am – 10:50 am, MTWTHF, face-to-face, CMLL 113

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese (5 hours), 01:00 pm – 01:50 pm, MTWTHF, face-to-face, CMLL 113 No prerequisite is required!!!!!

Instructors are all Chinese native speakers!!!

Like us on Facebook: TTU Chinese Language and Culture Association (we are offering Chinese language tutor, Chinese culture information, Chinese language events and activities, jobs of teaching English in China, online Chinese language learning resources, etc.)

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.