China has the more than 3000-year history in the written record. It has the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and the largest economy by purchasing power parity. China is the second largest trade partners of the United States as of 2017. Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken first language in the world. It is also one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese Language program offers CHIN3306 Chinese Culture Fall 2021.

It will be taught in English! You do not need to know Chinese language.

It will be completely online.

It meets the multicultural requirement.

No prerequisite is required!

This is an introductory course to Chinese culture. It aims to provide students the fundamental knowledge about Chinese’s past and present through language, history, culture and society. In this course, the topics cover, but not limited to, geography, demographics, history, literature, Chinese language, religion, philosophy, political institutions, economic development, cuisine, traditional festivals, and education.

