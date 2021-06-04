Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement now open to place orders for bulk purchase through mobile ordering!

Bulk item purchases from Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement can be placed through the Transact Mobile Ordering app for pickup only. Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app from Google Play or the App Store and select Texas Tech University. Purchased orders can be picked up from the east entrance to the dining location from Hulen Hall.

Orders may be picked up Monday through Thursday between 1pm and 6pm. Limited quantities available, hurry before they sell out!

Bulk Items include

· Dasani® Water 12oz Cases

· Bodyarmor Super Drink® 12oz Cases

· Powerade® 12oz Cases

· Powerade® Zero 12oz Cases

* flavors & availability subject to change supplies last

How to order bulk items from Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement

1. Click on Sam’s Express Wholesale and select a time between 1pm and 6pm.

2. Add bulk items to order and check out.

3. Show up after you receive notification that your order is ready!

4. Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check-in!

Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement is a temporary location and will only be open while the product is available. Sam’s Express Wholesale accepts Dining Plans for purchase!

For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu. Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu