Career Development, FCSE 5350-D05 (38058) will run ALL Summer.

By taking this course, you will become nationally certified as a Career Services Provider (CSP) through the National Career Development Association (NCDA) and the Council on Credentialing & Education, Inc. (CCE). This certification program enhances the skills and knowledge of individuals who work in any type of career development setting or who incorporate career development information or skills in their work with students, adults, clients, employees, or the public. This certification requires in-depth training in the form of up to 120+ course/instructional hours, provided by a nationally trained and qualified instructor. This is the reason for this course being offered in two summer sessions.

As a CSP participant, you will receive training in each of the 12 career development competencies developed by NCDA, which will be specified in your Course Outline and Schedule and online course modules. This training will include hands-on and interactive teaching methods and opportunities to interact with colleagues from a variety of work settings. Since the course content covers 12 important competencies, there are plenty of opportunities to build skills and knowledge in areas that are new to you, as well as enhance and develop those that you use every day in your work. Call/email if you need more information: 806-834-7179, cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu . Posted:

4/1/2021



Originator:

Ashlee Murden



Email:

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





Categories

Academic

