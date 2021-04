Let RISE buy your coffee as you learn about consent with the RISE Peer Educators and the Women's and Gender Studies Ambassadors. We’ll be at the Barnes and Noble Starbucks from 9am -12 pm on Friday April 30th- We’ll see you there!

Posted:

4/23/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2021



Location:

Barnes and Noble Starbucks



