Texas Tech University will host the 6th annual Lubbock Lights, an evening celebrating the musical heritage of the South Plains!

Country-Americana band Flatland Cavalry will perform that evening. The event features discussions and performances and gives attendees an inside look at the creative processes and inspirations that go into this group's work. As all band members hail from the South Plains, the majority of the members are Texas Tech alumni and they started the band in Lubbock, there is a special connection to the community.

WHAT: 90-minute concert & conversation with Flatland Cavalry

WHEN: April 16, 8:00pm CT

WHERE: Available at www.lubbocklights.ttu.edu; YouTube channel Texas Tech PLPS; Facebook @ttupresidentialseries; KTTZ TV Channel 5 (April 16 9:30pm & April 18 5:00pm)

TICKETS: The stream is available at no charge, no registration necessary.

“Flatland Cavalry is deeply rooted in West Texas musical traditions” Said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “They have a significant following of core fans among our current Tech students & recent alumni. It only makes sense to present them through Lubbock Lights as they truly align with the vision and intention of this festival.”

As Flatland Cavalry's music is often described as “Easy on the ears, heavy on the heart”, the hope is that the stream will offer an evening of entertainment while reminding viewers of their own memories and experiences on the Texas Tech campus and in the Lubbock community.

“While most of the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series shows have been on a pause this past year (I refer to it #OnlyIntermission to lift my spirits up), I am overjoyed that our local event, Lubbock Lights is able to continue” said Dóri Bosnyák, head of the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. “Last year's Lubbock Lights moved online to accommodate for COVID-19 safety and we had 10-times as many viewers as we would have been able to accommodate for in person at the Allen Theatre in a regular year. Seeing this lead me to confidently continue the virtual concept for 2021's Lubbock Lights as we optimistically hope & plan for a fully live event in a year from now.”

The event is sponsored by the Office of the President and is facilitated by the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series. The stream is available at no charge and no registration will be necessary. The concert will be streaming on YouTube (Texas Tech PLPS), Facebook (@ttupresidentialseries) and available on www.lubbocklights.ttu.edu.