Rachel May is a Senior Evaluator in the Graduate School. She guides prospective and current students through the application processes. She is the primary contact person for faculty and staff in the College of Education, College of Media & Communication, Graduate School non-degree, and J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts regarding domestic applicants. We are excited to congratulate her on her 5-year work anniversary. Thanks, Rachel, for your awesome dedication and service for the last 5 years.