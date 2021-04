Sigma Delta Pi, Chapter Alpha Phi is holding our Annual Forum on April 9 from 6-7 pm. Dr. Alissandra Stoyan from the Department of Political Science will be discussing Contemporary Political Conflict, Instability, and Challenges to Security in Honduras.







We are excited for our forum and hope to see you there!





Zoom Meeting Details:Meeting ID: 896 1867 2017Passcode: AlphaPhi





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.