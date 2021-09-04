Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work will offer a new learning opportunity this summer II semester. This new course, SW 6370: SPECIAL TOPIC IN SOCIAL WORK - SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SOCIAL WORK, will discuss the importance of social entrepreneurship in poverty alleviation and wealth building. This course also covers the mechanisms of microenterprise both in the United States and in the world. Please contact the instructor if you have any questions at Seungjong.Cho@ttu.edu. July 6th will be the first day of this course, and the registration will begin in April.