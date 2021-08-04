We are looking for panelists for the 37th Annual Women and Gender Studies Annual Conference on April 23rd this year. The goal of the panel is to start a conversation about feminism and sororities, so as a panelist you would just respond to questions on that topic. You will be one of (hopefully) many panelists who will answer questions such as: "Are sororities inherently feminist?" To participate click on this Group Me: https://groupme.com/join_group/67545827/F3OTmbwo or email kate.smitherman@ttu.edu with any questions!