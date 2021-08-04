*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.



Outstanding Service Award

This award recognizes an individual student that made a meaningful contribution to both the Texas Tech and the surrounding community through service, addressed an existing problem, was committed to working with and for others, and successfully inspired and motivated others to act. All applicants in this category should note that this is for both on-campus and off-campus/community programming.



Additional categories can be found on the Student Org Awards page. Center for Campus Life invites all to submit nominations for the Student Org Recognition Awards. Nominations due April 12, 2021 at noon.