The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Summer 2021 ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses, except for 3D Printing, will be held via Zoom. 3D Printing will be offered in the ATLC, located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.

ShortCourses include Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Dreamweaver; Microsoft Teams, Excel, Power BI, OneNote; Zoom; Mediasite; SAS; SPSS; Introduction to Linux; and more.

For additional information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact ITEducation@ttu.edu.

We look forward to a successful semester!