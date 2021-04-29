We are looking for undergraduate students who are U.S. citizens, enrolled full-time at TTU, and who may be sad or depressed to participate in an online survey for a research study about social relationships, activities, and mental health experiences faced by college students now or in the past. You are eligible to participate if you are a full-time student at Texas Tech University, are at least 18 years old, and are a U.S. citizens.



If you are interested in participating, please click the link below to complete a 3 to 5 minute screening questionnaire to determine if you qualify. If you qualify, you will be contacted by email and provided with specifics about how to participate in an additional online survey if you choose to. For the study, we will ask you to fill out several online questionnaires about your thoughts, feelings, and activities and will take approximately 30 minutes. For participating in the study, you will be entered into a drawing with a 1 in 10 chance of being selected to obtain a $25 Amazon gift card. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.





Link to the Qualtrics Survey: https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cBivPIVgMBXGArr