Calling all EDUCATION MAJORS!
City Year Boston is an Americorps program where you  gain valuable training and experience in the classroom, along with a monthly living stipend as well as a $6000 scholarship at the end of your service term. Next application is due May 28th. You must have prior approval from the College of Education before applying. You may complete an interest form at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/outreach-and-research/service-learning/city-year-boston.php

For more information contact: Dawn Burke at dawn.burke@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/29/2021

Originator:
DAWN Burke

Email:
dawn.burke@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC TechTeach TED


