City Year Boston is an Americorps program where you gain valuable training and experience in the classroom, along with a monthly living stipend as well as a $6000 scholarship at the end of your service term. Next application is due May 28th. You must have prior approval from the College of Education before applying. You may complete an interest form at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/outreach-and-research/service-learning/city-year-boston.php





For more information contact: Dawn Burke at dawn.burke@ttu.edu



