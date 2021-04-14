TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you in a sorority at Texas Tech? Panelists needed!
We are looking for panelists for the 37th Annual Women and Gender Studies Annual Conference on April 23rd this year. The goal of the panel is to start a conversation about feminism and sororities, so as a panelist you would just respond to questions on that topic. You will be one of (hopefully) many panelists who will answer questions such as: "Are sororities inherently feminist?" To participate click on this Group Me: https://groupme.com/join_group/67545827/F3OTmbwo or email kate.smitherman@ttu.edu with any questions!
Posted:
4/14/2021

Originator:
Kate Smitherman

Email:
kate.smitherman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


