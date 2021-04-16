Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop
The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Grant Writing Workshop (via zoom), on May 19th, 2021- 2pm-3:30pm.
The workshop will cover information on:
- Grant Proposal: identifying awards, contacting potential hosts, application requirements and components
- Review Criteria: what do reviewers look for?, short/long-term impact, cultural exchange
- TTU Resources
Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at (use Google Chrome or Firefox): https://zoom.us/j/91529077288?pwd=OENpaGRabFlXRkhhZlRVcjltZE81QT09
For more information and/or questions contact the TTU Fulbright Faculty Liaisons: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and J.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu