TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
We are Hiring!
The Housing Ambassador position is an amazing opportunity to gain experience working in a high performing business environment while developing and practicing critical customer service skills that will be transferable to any career field. Our Housing Ambassadors enjoy a great student staff position and go into their career and/ or graduate school searches with resume and interview ready experiences to share from their time working with University Student Housing. Vacancies in this position are rare so apply today!  To apply please visit here:  https://bit.ly/31T8SxE

For any additional questions email  Housing@ttu.edu

Wreck 'Em

Posted:
4/14/2021

Originator:
John Romero

Email:
john.romero@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


Categories