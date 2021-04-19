The Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing program is now accepting undergraduate students for enrollment in Beginning Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing (ART 3333) for the Spring 2014 semester. Students will learn a variety of techniques including how to use a jeweler’s saw, filing and sanding, riveting, soldering and basic torch work, basic stone setting, and construction techniques. Non-art majors may also enroll and prerequisites may be waived for dedicated, motivated students. Two sections of ART 3333 are currently being offered.

MW 8:00 am - 10:50 am

MW 3:00 pm - 5:50 pm

For questions please email Professor Robly A. Glover at r.glover@ttu.edu