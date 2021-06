Computer Science, Technology, Graphic Design majors or similar areas are needed to develop a website for a Lubbock community program on juvenile and adult justice. Undergraduate student can gain research experiences and academic credit by participating on this opportunity during the Summer I and II periods. For more information, contact Dr. Elizabeth Trejos elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu Posted:

5/31/2021



Originator:

Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo



Email:

elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Research

Academic