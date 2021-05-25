TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer 2021 Coffee Break via Zoom

Coffee Breaks via Zoom

A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!


The Minimalist Way - Based on the book by Erica Layne: June 2nd from 2-2:30pm


Spotting Misinformation: June 9th from 2-2:30pm


Understanding Anger: June 17th from 2-2:30pm


Exploring Exercise by Dr. Martin Binks: July 7th from 2-2:30pm


Etiquette in the Workplace: July 27th from 2-2:30pm


The Enneagram Wings: August 11th from 2-2:30pm


Centeredness: Balance is a Myth: August 25th from 2-2:30pm


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/25/2021

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories