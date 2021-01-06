The Enneagram at Work is designed to take the Enneagram learning one step further into the world of work.

The training will be a flipped classroom, discussion-based training, so the majority of the class can involve active participation and applying what you have learned from the Introduction to the Enneagram and the content you have read prior to the class.

You will develop a greater understanding of how each type is motivated in a work setting so we can learn to work better together.





(Since this class will build off the main Enneagram concepts, attending the Introduction to the Enneagram is a perquisite for this class.)





June 22nd from 2pm-4pm

July 22nd from 10am-12pm

August 17th from 2pm-4pm





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Enneagram at Work" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu