Looking for a 1 credit course for Summer or Fall? RaiderReady Program is offering three different courses that will teach you useful skills to help you be successful in your sophomore, junior, or senior year at Texas Tech! Register for one of the courses below!
RRP 2100 RaiderReady: Second Year Seminar helps students successfully navigate their second year of college covering topics such as living off-campus, choosing a career, managing you time, budgeting, and stress management. (CRN 72892 Summer I) (CRN 72893 Summer II) (CRN 42179 Fall)
RRP 3100 RaiderReady: Service and Research Seminar assists students in preparing for life after graduation by gaining experience and knowledge regarding Service Learning, Leadership, and Research. (CRN 72894 Summer I) (CRN 72891 Summer II) (CRN 42180 Fall)
RRP 4100 RaiderReady: Experience and Professional Skills Seminar helps students gain skills in career readiness and assists in successfully transitioning into a career after graduation. (CRN 72890 Summer I) (CRN 72889 Summer II) (CRN 42171 Fall)
If you have any questions about these courses or how to register, please contact RaiderReady@ttu.edu