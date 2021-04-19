Looking for a 1 credit course for Summer or Fall? RaiderReady Program is offering three different courses that will teach you useful skills to help you be successful in your sophomore, junior, or senior year at Texas Tech! Register for one of the courses below!

RRP 2100 RaiderReady: Second Year Seminar helps students successfully navigate their second year of college covering topics such as living off-campus, choosing a career, managing you time, budgeting, and stress management. (CRN 72892 Summer I) (CRN 72893 Summer II) (CRN 42179 Fall)