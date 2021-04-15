Student Assistants in this position will be: The smile greeting office visitors or answering telephone requests.

The organized individual supporting the NWI staff by completing clerical/office responsibilities as assigned.

The mature and responsible individual remaining professional under pressure or working on multiple projects.

The communicator with excellent verbal and written communications skills.

The creative talent assisting with the creation/design of flyers, brochures, letters, etc.

The team player who is prompt, dependable and accurate in the completion of their assignments.

The individual with office experience or with no experience but is ready to learn skills which will last a lifetime. Hours: 10.0 to 15.0 hours per week Hourly Rate: $8.25/hour to $9.00/hour Primary Contact: Sheralyn Mathison Primary Contact's Email: sheralyn.mathison@ttu.edu Work Location: National Wind Institute, 1009 Canton Ave., Lubbock, TX 79409 Position Ends: August 31, 2021. For additional information, go to: ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/cmx_content.aspx?cpid=9 and look for Job ID: 4738 Posted:

4/15/2021



Originator:

Marie Hanza



Email:

Marie.Hanza@ttu.edu



Department:

National Wind Institute





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

