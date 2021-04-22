Sign up for Texas Tech's Online Write-In! This semester's Write-In will consist of a morning session and an identical afternoon session, each taking place on Zoom. Sign up for either session or both if you would like double the writing time! Both sessions will take place on Wednesday, May 5th. The first session will last from 10:00am to 12:00pm CDT, and the second will last from 1:00pm to 3:00pm CDT.





The Write-In will provide you additional time and space to write with other students who are also serious about getting their writing done. All you need is your computer and your personal commitment to working diligently and productively.

If you would like to register, please complete the registration form by Tuesday, May 4th. We will e-mail participants the link to the Zoom meeting that evening.

If you are confirmed to participate, you must make the following commitments:





Arrive on time for your reservation and stay for the duration.

Turn off access to Facebook, online games, and other computer/online-based distractions during writing time.

Minimize distractions by phone by limiting texting and phone calls.

Contribute to a supportive writing community among fellow participants