VPA 5300: The Digital Humanities in the Arts (CRN: 31778) examines the emerging role played by corpus-driven methods in the visual and performing arts. To that end, we will complete weekly readings drawn from interdisciplinary fields like systematic musicology, corpus linguistics, and digital art history. No background in computer programming is required or expected. Topics include canon formation, corpus creation, data representation and encoding, analysis of audio field recordings, and artist attribution.

Satisfies the philosophy/elective requirements of the FADP core curriculum and the Interdisciplinary Arts graduate certificate. Students from the TCVPA, English, Psychology, and Computer Science are especially encouraged to enroll.