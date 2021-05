HRM’s Culture and Cuisine course will be offered both summer terms with different cuisines in each. In Summer 1, students will learn to cook foods from The Ancient Cuisines. This will include China, Italy, and Greece (RHIM 3352-001). In Summer 2, students will learn to cook foods from American Regional Cuisine (RHIM 3352-202). Posted:

5/6/2021



Originator:

Ashley Wenzel



Email:

ashley.wenzel@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Academic