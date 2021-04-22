Study Title: Psychobiological Processes in Horse-Human Interactions: An Initial Assessment









Principal

Investigator: Katy Schroeder, Ph.D., Department of Animal & Food Sciences





Doctoral Student Researchers: Christine Rudd, M.S., Dept. of Animal & Food Sciences and Emma Pasiuk, M.S., Dept. of Psychological Sciences









What is this research studying?









We are seeking adults, 18 years of age or older to help us with a study on the various ways people may experience interacting with a horse by assessing factors such as but not limited to horse behaviors and characteristics as well as human mood state. In this study, we will also research how horses and humans respond to each other by taking physical measurements from horses and humans, such as heart rate and body temperature. You are eligible to participate if you are 18 years of age or older, are not currently pregnant, and are able to walk comfortably over uneven terrain, without assistance.













What would I do if I participate?









This study takes place at the Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center, which is located at the TTU Equestrian Center. Your participation involves filling out surveys, completing three, 7-minute activities with a horse, and wearing a wristband that takes some physical measurements, such as heart rate. The horse interaction activities include grooming and leading

a horse and leading a horse through an obstacle maze. To better understand how horses and humans interact with each other, a member of the research team may take notes while you interact with the horse, and your activities with the horse will be filmed with video recording equipment.









Ready to sign-up?









Please click on the link to complete our pre-study eligibility?survey:

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6QhfxPMp97N20Oa











