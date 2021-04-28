The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an online Apple educational event, including a product roadmap, on Wednesday, April 28th. TTU has a longstanding strategic partnership with Apple, offering the TTU community education pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories. Apple also extends this discount to TTU community members for personal purchases on items such as Mac computers, iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, allowing for customization and personalization. Please visit our TTU Apple Web site for more information on products and pricing.

Apple experts will discuss the following topics:

Apple IT Security Response to Pandemic

Client Roadmap & Updates

Highlights of New Products and Security Features

Question and Answer Time

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 28

Time: 2pm-4pm (CDT)

Location:

Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (

), and you will

receive the calendar invitation.