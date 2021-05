“In lieu of our annual in-person event, we are happy to announce, and invite you to attend our VIRTUAL Small Business Expo event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th, 2021, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm!

Our webpage will be updated to include live links that you can use to join the day of the event.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/small-business-expo/

“See” you soon!

Please email sbexpo@ttu.edu with any questions!”