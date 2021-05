Students! Do you like working with young children? Are you looking for 3 upper-level credit hours for Summer I? Join our research team working with a preschool readiness program in East Lubbock this June! For information, contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or michael.mccarty@ttu.edu Posted:

5/6/2021



Originator:

Allison Crabb



Email:

allison.crabb@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





