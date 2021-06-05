This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions. Summer applications deadline extended until May 14th ,2021 Questions? Set up a meeting with Paris Wright: Contact Junior Perez: jose.l.perez@ttu.edu

5/6/2021



Alan Smith



Alan.Smith@ttu.edu



N/A





Academic

