





Claudia E. Zapata is a Ph.D. candidate in the Art History program in Rhetorics of Art, Space, and Culture at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, and serves as curatorial assistant for Latinx art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Their recent exhibitions have focused on the value of Mexican American culture and history and questioned injustice nationally and globally.





STUDENT VOICES creates a student space for reflection and critical conversation that furthers the impact of our encounter with artists and scholars who engage with issues of race and social justice. This project provides opportunities for students to ask questions of arts professionals that pertain to the challenges that they face in their field, creating a space for students of diverse backgrounds to re-imagine and re-shape their own career paths.







Presented by the student subcommittee of the Committee for Equity through Engaged Education (CE3) in the School of Art, this program is supported by an Arts in Action microgrant through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







