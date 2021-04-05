ANTH 5343/SOC 5332 Professional Development focuses on skills for facing a range of issues you are likely to encounter as you complete your MA degree, apply for PhD programs or for jobs in industry, government, or non-profit organizations, and move into the next phase of your education or career. The course allows students to pursue topics along two tracks, higher education or professional career. Receive three hours of Anthropology or Sociology graduate-level credit. Open to all graduate students regardless of discipline.

For more information contact m.smithey@ttu.edu or brett.houk@ttu.edu