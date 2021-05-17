Undergraduate Admissions is looking for UNDERGRADUATE students in good standing with strong communication skills and high attention to detail. Please complete the application here, and select "Processing Student Assistant" on the application to be considered for this position: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php





Detailed Description

*Must be in good standing to apply*

Starting pay is $7.50/hour with opportunity for raises. All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule! Once trained students are able to work from home on a personal computer, able to work from home during summer and winter breaks!





Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

Primary Duties:

· Process incoming Admissions mail

· Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

· Answer phones on the admissions call center

o This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.

· Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.