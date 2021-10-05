FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for registration (CRN 72945). This course will run ALL summer! FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life (CRN 41217) is open for the FALL term!



Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.