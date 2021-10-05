If your area will be operating a summer camp/clinic on campus this summer, please see the information below:

The Texas Safe Camps Act (Texas Education Code §51.976), requires employees of camps/programs to be educated and trained on warning signs of sexual abuse and child molestation. Texas Tech University Operating Policy 10.19 sets out the training and reporting requirements associated with hosting a camp/program on campus.

The Campus Carry Act (Texas Government Code §411.2031) and Texas Tech University Operating Policy 10.22 establishes exclusionary zones, where individuals are prohibited from carrying concealed handguns, at any locations a camp/program for minors is conducted on campus.

Please register your camp/programs with the University. Additional information relating to the compliance and registration under these acts can be found at: https://www.ttu.edu/majors-and-colleges/learning-opportunities/summercamps.php

If you have questions, please contact minorsoncampus@ttu.edu.