Raider Red’s Food Pantry, a campus resource, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position beginning in Summer 2021 and continuing through Fall 2021 (and possibly beyond). The position will be for 15-20 hours per week.

Food pantry duties include: managing and stocking inventory of donations, assisting with coordination of food drive bins drop-off/pick-up, facilitating intake process, maintain confidentiality with student/client information, assisting with food pick up from farm/store, and practicing sensitivity to the needs of a diverse clientele. This position will also include utilizing a university vehicle, so a driver’s license will be necessary.

Department representation duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at resource fairs, tabling events, and interacting with students interested in knowing more about Raider Red’s Food Pantry. This position involves a high level of contact with people, requires basic knowledge of Texas Tech University resources and strong communication skills. Additional duties include managing email, social media, and marketing.

Administrative duties include: data entry, answering phones, and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service and computer/typing skills are crucial. Other duties as assigned.

Must be available to work throughout the week.

Qualifications:

· Must be a full-time Texas Tech undergraduate student

· Must have completed at least one full semester of undergraduate coursework at Texas Tech

· 2.75 institutional GPA

Questions regarding this position should be directed to foodpantry@ttu.edu. Applications must be submitted on or before Monday, May 31, 2021.

NOTES:

EACH APPLICANT IS REQUIRED TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION, RESUME, AND SUMMER/FALL 2021 COURSE SCHEDULE.

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.