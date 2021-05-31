ENGL 2370 "Intro to Language" aims to provide a broad overview of language, focusing on its structure, its origins, and its role in society. Among the questions to be addressed are: (a) how do we humans acquire and use language so effortlessly?; (b) what does it do for us?; (c) do different cultures or societies use language differently?; (d) and if so, does language reflect human society and culture as well?

This class meets on MWF from 9 AM to 9:50 AM, and it can be taken either online or face-to-face. And it'll be a fun and easy course to fulfill your SBS Core requirement or Linguistics Minor requirement.