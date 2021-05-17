NEW PODCAST: VOICES FROM THE VERNACULAR MUSIC CENTER

Join hosts Chris Smith and Roger Landes for the new podcast VOICES FROM THE VERNACULAR MUSIC CENTER.

The Vernacular Music Center at Texas Tech University is a center for teaching, research, and advocacy in the world's vernacular music and dance; that is, music and dance which are learned, taught, and passed on by ear and in the memory.

In this first podcast series, produced with funding from the TTU Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation, wherein we talk about how the VMC engages with music and dance from around the world, and about the connections and the history and the community meaning of these art forms.

We hear from players, scholars, dancers, builders, and listeners, about times and places and people, and together we seek to discover and celebrate the webs of human meaning which connect all of them.

We hope you'll join us!

Episode #1: TRAVELING STRINGS: the origins and cultural practices of the Banjo and the Bouzouki

