Eligible youth will be asked to:

1. Answer questionnaires (which take about 1 hour to complete)

2. Have height and weight measured

3. Wear an accelerometer for 14 days (an accelerometer is a small, water-resistant, watch-like device worn on the wrist for measuring exercise and sleep)

If you have a dog, your dog will:

1. Wear an extra collar with an accelerometer for 14 days

2. Have their height, length, and weight measured

Participants can choose to participate in their own homes or in the lab.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.