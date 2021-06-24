The Office of Research & Innovation is pleased to issue a Call for Presenters for Faculty Research Club for the 2021-2022 academic year. Faculty Research Club provides an opportunity for faculty at TTU to present and share research and scholarship in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation.

Three individual faculty members or a small team of researchers

3 to 5 minute presentations

Q&A with audience members

Networking opportunity

Presentations related to the meeting's broad theme Previous meeting themes: Technology & Society, Rural Communities, West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium, College of Education Showcase on COVID-19 Related Research, and Wind Instruments and COVID-19

Thursday, July 15th. If you are interested in presenting your research, creative, and/or scholarly activity at a Faculty Research Club meeting during the 2021-2022 academic year, please submit a brief (500-word) abstract explaining what you would like to present and complete the interest form . Please submit this information by

Previous presenters may be found on the Faculty Research Club website

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Abigail Swingen or Ms. Moriah Gonzales Each Faculty Research Club meeting features: Posted:

