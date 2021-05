The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.









Register for the discussion today at To view our past R.E.D. Talks, visit the Staff Senate YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SF4ezjDl5KZiIGVp_d-bg





Zoom link will be sent day of the event.