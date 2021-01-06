Caregivers of children aged 3-5:

Want more information on our study?

Texas Tech University

Department of Psychological Sciences

Principal Investigator: Adam T. Schmidt, Ph.D.

· We are interested in learning more about preschool-aged children’s

o Thoughts

o Feelings

o Behaviors

o Body mass index (BMI)

o Sleep

· We also want to better understand the impact of various caregiver factors on their preschool child’s functioning

· We will do this by asking parent participants to complete brief psychological assessments during a two-hour long session at the TTU Psychology Clinic, which will include $50 compensation for participation.

· During this session, we will also work with children to complete brief neurological and psychological assessments, in addition to measuring their BMI.

· Afterward, we will ask the child to wear an actigraph for one week following the first session to assess their sleep.

· A researcher will collect this equipment approximately seven days later and will provide $50 compensation via gift card.

Participation is voluntary and confidential.

Interested?

Call or text us at: (806) 464-0098 OR

Email us at: prydelabTTU@gmail.com

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.