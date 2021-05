Attention Faculty, Staff and Students,

Tight budget? Students' loans to piling up? Wondering about employee benefits, buying a car, or a house? Thinking about investing for your future? Enroll in PFP 5322: Introduction to Applied Personal Finance this summer and learn how to improve your finances. PFP 5322 is offered on-line this summer from June 2 through August 4 and in the fall semester.

For questions, please contact Cynthia Cantu (cynthia.cantu@ttu.edu) http://www.pfp.ttu.edu Posted:

5/19/2021



Originator:

Cynthia Cantu



Email:

cynthia.cantu@ttu.edu



Department:

Personal Financial Planning





Categories

Academic